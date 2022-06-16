Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

