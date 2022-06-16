Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $292.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

