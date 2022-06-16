Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,165,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,345.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,622.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

