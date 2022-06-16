IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,600 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

