100 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.47 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

