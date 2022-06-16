Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $646,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

