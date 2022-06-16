Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

