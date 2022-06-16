Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,353.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2,627.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.