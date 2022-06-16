Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Fairfield University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,701,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $348.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $340.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

