Wealthquest Corp Sells 21,508 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

PG stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

