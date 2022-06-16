Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $799,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.