LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

