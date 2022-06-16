Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 3,175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,345.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,622.03. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

