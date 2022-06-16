Wealthquest Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average of $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.89 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.