Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $230.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $225.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

