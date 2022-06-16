Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $462.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.53.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

