Future Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.