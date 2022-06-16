Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.89 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

