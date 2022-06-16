Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 16,034 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

