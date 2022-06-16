Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

TSLA stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $917.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.