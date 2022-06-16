V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $599.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.