Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:GNK opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

