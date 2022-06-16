IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,479 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

