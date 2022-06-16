Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after buying an additional 311,805 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

