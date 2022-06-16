Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $12.28 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.