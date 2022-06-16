HWG Holdings LP Invests $7.09 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 99.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 51,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

