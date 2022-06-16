Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,193 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,395,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

