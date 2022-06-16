SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,006 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 711.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $232.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

