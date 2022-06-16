Forum Financial Management LP Takes $11.88 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.