Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $24.35 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Washington Harbour Partners LP decreased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 6.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,335,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

