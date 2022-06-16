Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206,560 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

