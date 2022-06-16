Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $196,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

