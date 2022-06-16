Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.36 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

