Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $17.43 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 519,838 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,004 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

