Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock worth $8,961,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

NYSE:BILL opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

