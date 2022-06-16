Wildcat Capital Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.