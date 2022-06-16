Wildcat Capital Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
