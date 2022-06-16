Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Wishbone Management LP

Wishbone Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 8.0% of Wishbone Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wishbone Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $58,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

