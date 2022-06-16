Woodline Partners LP Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.69. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

