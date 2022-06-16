Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

MNST opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

