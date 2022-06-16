EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 4,113 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,345.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,622.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

