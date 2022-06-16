EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $330.58 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

