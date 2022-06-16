Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after buying an additional 311,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.