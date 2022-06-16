4,722 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of ABNB opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $97.20 and a one year high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,934 shares of company stock valued at $142,275,850 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

