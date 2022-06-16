Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $234,495,000 after purchasing an additional 477,531 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.
Apple Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.