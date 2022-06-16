Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,048,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

