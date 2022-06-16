Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,327 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,000. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $231,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,590,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

