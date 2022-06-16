Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NewEdge Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $163,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $231,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.62 and its 200 day moving average is $296.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.