Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,704 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $231,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,590,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

