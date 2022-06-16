Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

