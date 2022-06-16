Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $5,367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.35 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

